Summer is just around the corner, and as the weather slowly begins to heat up there are a couple of simple things we should all be incorporating into our skincare routines to keep our skin looking healthy and protected from those UV rays.

Whether you’re staying home or going away this summer, it’s always better to be prepared for the summer season early and have all the items you’ll need for your holidays.

From SPF, tanning drops, body creams and more, here are some of our must-haves this summer season.

Summer skincare essentials

LOOKFANTASTIC’s Summer Shop is the perfect one stop shop for just about everything you need this summer.

Sol De Janeiro is well known for being one of the best moisturiser brands out there, with the award-winning Brazilian Bum Cream being one of its most popular products.

(LOOKFANTASTIC)

Formulated with guaraná extract, five times as rich in caffeine as coffee, the cream energises and refreshes your complexion, helping to encourage effective circulation and smooth your skin’s surface.

We all know the importance of SPF. Not only does it help to protect your skin from sun damage related illnesses such as melanomas, but it protects the texture of your skin keeping it looking youthful and free of sun damage for years.

This Ultrasun SPF50 sun cream gives you high sun protection and is suitable for those with sensitive skin.

It comes with an airless pump dispenser, which prevents product deterioration and contamination and is useful for easy application. It is also free from perfume, mineral oils, emulsifiers and preservatives.

(LOOKFANTASTIC)

Also from LOOKFANTASTIC’s Summer Shop, if you like having a sun kissed glow without the full tanning effort, then the Bondi Sands Tanning Milk is perfect for you.

Simply apply the moisturising cream daily for a gradual build-up of tan, giving you that sun kissed look despite leaving the house protected by your factor 50.

From Cult Beauty, pick up these incredible sunshine drops for the perfect bronzed glow.

The product is formulated with a chrono-peptide that mimics the antioxidant benefits of vitamin D, omega-rich virgin marula and black currant seed oils, along with vitamin F (fatty acids), which immediately replenish the delicate balance that supports a healthy barrier function of skin.

No matter where you are, this product will give you the perfect glowing complexion.

Got a holiday coming up and fancy giving your skin a glowy boost? This Origins Glow Booster Set will do just that.

The kit contains a Checks and Balance Frothy Face Wash, GinZing Oil-Free Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer and GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream to Brighten and Depuff in Original.

The key ingredients include Vitamin C and Niacinamide (a form of B3), both perfect for reducing inflammation and breakouts and helping your skin get that healthy glow.

The key to good skin is a good cleanser. Especially in summer when we may be spending more time outdoors and wearing SPF even more frequently.

CeraVe has long been hailed as one of the best brands for skincare, and this Hydrating Cleanser is definitely one of the best. It comes with Hyaluronic Acid to help maintain your skin's moisture, perfect after basking in those hot, dry days.

The non-foaming gel is perfect for normal to dry skin and it is fragrance free so it is gentle on sensitive skin also.