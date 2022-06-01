A new website has been launched by Tenby Memory Café.

This will enable carers, families and friends of those in the community living with dementia to access reliable and up-to-date information on all the activities which are offered by the group.

Every week of each month sees a different activity being organised by the Memory Café's volunteers and friends.

At the recent monthly afternoon meeting at Tenby’s Giltar Hotel, the committee met website designer, Jon Evans, of DigiCoach, in order to finalise the site and show the recent developments to guests and carers.

One committee member said: "Many words of congratulation were expressed to Jon, who has done a magnificent piece of work in creating the user-friendly, colourful and informative website for TMC.

"Those wishing to access the TMC website need only type tenbymemorycafe.org into the search bar and the site will be within easy reach.

Website designer Jon Evans is pictured with Tenby Memory Cafe volunteers Janet, Gaye, Vanessa and John

"Here it will be simple to find details of the weekly activities which take place and to directly contact Cherry Evans for further information and support.

"TMC committee members have been overwhelmed by the support received from a variety of local sources, including Saundersfoot Treasure Chest, St. Mary’s Church, Tenby Sea Swimming Association and, as always, the Giltar Hotel.

"Do take a look at the new website. There may be someone in your circle who could benefit from the friendship, fun and support on offer at Tenby Memory Café."