Dyfed-Powys Police officers in Pembrokeshire have arrested a man for drug driving, while also seizing drugs from another man overnight between Tuesday, May 31 and Wednesday, June 1.

The officers firstly arrested a man who was driving through Haverfordwest and gave a positive roadside drug wipe.

He was then taken into custody, where he provided further blood samples.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit confirmed: "He was released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood results."

MORE NEWS

Furthermore overnight, officers on patrol in Pembroke Dock successfully seized a quantity of cannabis from a man.

Police officers confirmed that the incident had been "dealt with by means of an out of court disposal."