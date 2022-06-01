Dyfed-Powys Police officers in Pembrokeshire have arrested a man for drug driving, while also seizing drugs from another man overnight between Tuesday, May 31 and Wednesday, June 1.
The officers firstly arrested a man who was driving through Haverfordwest and gave a positive roadside drug wipe.
He was then taken into custody, where he provided further blood samples.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit confirmed: "He was released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood results."
Furthermore overnight, officers on patrol in Pembroke Dock successfully seized a quantity of cannabis from a man.
Police officers confirmed that the incident had been "dealt with by means of an out of court disposal."
