Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit has published its monthly statistics for May 2022, which saw more than 60 people arrested across the county during the month.
The month saw 63 arrests made in the month, including 30 arrests for drug driving, and other arrests made for offences including burglary, threatening to kill and possession with intent to supply.
The total arrest statistics for May 2022 are:
- 30 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs
- Eight arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol
- Eight arrests for possession of cannabis
- Three arrests for assault
- Two arrests for possession of cocaine
- Two arrests for criminal damage
- Two arrests for taking without the owner’s consent
- One arrest for possession of diazepam
- One arrest for possession of Xanax
- One arrest for possession with intent to supply cannabis
- One arrest for disqualified driving
- One arrest for dangerous driving
- One arrest for burglary
- One arrest for threatening to kill
- One arrest for failing to appear at court
Furthermore to the arrests made in May, there was also:
- Ten uninsured vehicles dealt with
- Three untaxed vehicles dealt with
- Two Section 59 warnings issued
- 384g of cannabis seized
- 33 diazepam tablets seized
- 29 Xanax tablets seized
