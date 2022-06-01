Hywel Dda University Health Board expects to be under "an unprecedented amount of pressure” during the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday, and is urging people to get help by using the right level of service.

Hywel Dda University Health Board director of operations Andrew Carruthers said: “We are dealing with a high number of attendances, particularly in our emergency departments.

“With the bank holidays ahead, we are keen that individuals choose the best level of care they need and help us to alleviate pressure on our emergency departments and across our services., including our GPs.

“We are working with our local authorities as there are difficulties in discharging some patients due to similar staffing challenges the social care sector is facing. This means we have very limited beds available to accommodate patients who need admission.

“If you need medical help, please think carefully about the services you choose.”

People are urged to only attend an emergency department with life-threatening illnesses or serious injuries, such as:

Severe breathing difficulties

Severe pain or bleeding

Chest pain or a suspected stroke

Serious trauma injuries

If you have a less serious injury, people are asked to visit a minor injury unit. They can treat adults and children over 12 months, with injuries including:

Minor wounds

Minor burns or scalds

Insect bites

Minor limb, head, or face injuries

Foreign bodies in the nose or ear

Many community pharmacies can also provide walk-in, common ailment or triage and treat services without an appointment. You can find out more at https://hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/services-and-teams/pharmacy/

Additional information on how to access health and care during bank holidays can be found on our website: https://hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/services-and-teams/bank-holidays-community-health-care/

A spokesperson from the health board said: “Spending as little time in hospital is better for patients and means that NHS beds can be freed up for others with urgent care needs.

“Supporting older patients to get home from hospital efficiently is an important part of their recovery and it also protects them from negative consequences of hospital admission.”

Find out more about the hospital discharge process and guidance at https://hduhb.nhs.wales/patient-information/inpatient-and-outpatient/