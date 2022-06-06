FROM tomorrow, four roads in Haverfordwest will be closed over a 15-day period to allow for telecom works to be carried out.
The roads – Mariners Square, Dark Street, Tower Hill and St Mary’s Street – will be under a rolling closure for the works to be carried out.
The work will begin on Sunday, June 5 and last for 15 days or until the work is completed according to Pembrokeshire County Council in a public notice placed in the Western Telegraph on May 18.
During the 15-day period, the roads will be closed in sections with alternative routes in place as the work progresses.
The closures for the roads are:
- Mariners Square: from its junction with Barn Street, east to the junction with Dark Street.
- Dark Street: from its junction with Mariners Square, east to the junction with High Street.
- Tower Hill: from its junction with St Mary’s Street, south to its junction with High Street.
- St Mary’s Street: from its junction with Tower Hill, east to its junction with High Street.
During the closures, all traffic other than exempted vehicles, will not be able to use the roads, however, pedestrian access will remain.
You can view the public notice here.
