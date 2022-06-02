The new chief executive of the Port of Milford Haven, Tom Sawyer, has spoken of his love for Pembrokeshire, which has grown over three decades.

Tom, who took over from predecessor Andy Jones at the end of April 2022, has been enjoying his first month in charge.

Talking to the Western Telegraph, Tom said: “Pembrokeshire has treated me well for the last 30 to 35 years.

"I fell in love with a Pembrokeshire woman, we got married and we’ve travelled the county, visiting family several times a year.

“We always visited the north of the county when we travelled, from Rudbaxton up to Fishguard, but occasionally visited Milford Haven with the children as a trip out to Phoenix Bowl or the marina.

“Even for me, it is clear to see in the short space of time I have been here how much Milford Haven has developed, with the new hotel being the latest sparkle, and we want to continue that development.

“The town and the people have been brilliant to me.

"In a day’s work I can nip over to Coco’s or Martha’s for something to eat, have a coffee at Spinnaker Café or visit the dry cleaners. The waterfront really is spectacular.

“Even where I am sat now, in my office I can look out over the marina and see Valero, I just turn my head and I can see over to Dragon LNG in Waterston. This is a special part of the country, and I’m more than happy to be here.”

Tom has previously spent 35 years delivering value and impact for organisations including defence, security, intelligence, and technology.

Only as recently as 2017, Tom led the initial business set up and strategy development of BQ Solutions, a joint venture in Qatar.

Chris Martin, the port’s chair, said about Tom’s appointment: “His personal leadership and engagement style will be key to the continued success and delivery of our strong values and culture development that has been supported by the management team and embraced by the rest of the organisation in recent years.”