“FOR months I have lived with stress and anxiety.”

That is how a woman from Haverfordwest described her state of mind after being stalked by a man she met on Facebook.

This week Brian Power, of Cleddau Avenue, Neyland, was sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court today, June 1.

Power, 55, was said to be obsessed with the complainant, who he met on Facebook.

On May 10, Power pleaded guilty to stalking between May 1, 2021, and March 24 of this year.

It was described how the complainant received a Facebook request from Power and chose to accept it, without knowing who he was.

The complainant then started a conversation and agreed to meet up as friends, however the defendant became ‘obsessed’, sending the complainant unwanted messages, turning up at her address, and even contacting her family and employer.

Today an impact statement was read out whereby the victim said she had been left scared to the point she could not leave her home.

She felt she had to remain constantly vigilant, suffered with stress and anxiety, and thought her marriage would break down.

Victim Impact Statement:

Brian’s actions have scared me to the point I do not want to leave my home. I used to go walking but I no longer do. I feel vulnerable as a woman because of his actions. I have seen Brian standing outside my house and driven back to work. I have had to be constantly vigilant. For months I have lived with stress and anxiety. It has affected my sleep. Every time a door knocks I jump and I am scared it will be Brian. I feel anxious all the time. I want to feel safe in my home again. Looking back now I should never have believed him. I never want to see Brian again.

READ MORE:

In mitigation defence solicitor Tom Lloyd, speaking on behalf of Power, said his client wanted to apologise for his actions and that he would never make contact with the complainant again.

A restraining order was placed on Power whereby he could not approach the complainant, refer to the complainant on social media, or enter an address in Haverfordwest’s Bush Street.

Power is also not allowed to go to Withybush Hospital unless for an emergency or a reason such as a scheduled appointment.

The restraining order lasts for 18 months and ends on November 30, 2023.

Power was also placed under a curfew and will be given an electronic tag. Power cannot leave his address from 7pm to 7am for eight weeks. The curfew ends on July 26.

Power was made to pay £200 compensation to the victim. He will pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £95.