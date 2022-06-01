A Pembrokeshire school has given thanks after the donation of 15 iPads from Princes Gate Water to its schoolchildren.
The iPads are seen as a great asset by the school towards the development of the children’s high-level technological skills.
In recent years, Princes Gate Water has become the official community and business partner of Tavernspite School and its’ federated partner, Templeton School.
Employees from Princes Gate Water joined a school inset day at Tavernspite School to develop curriculum plans linking Princes Gate Water, the local area and the two schools of the federation.
Emily Partridge, community relations co-ordinator at Princes Gate Water said: “We are so glad to have developed a community and business partnership with Templeton and Tavernspite schools and cannot wait to support and share our business knowledge with the pupils and teachers as we work together.”
Headteacher Kevin Phelps said: “We are very thankful to Princes Gate Water for the iPads donations. It is extremely generous and they will be put to very good use.
“Princes Gate Water is a very successful, local business and it is likely that some of our pupils may be employed there in the future. So, working together in this way is hopefully a benefit to both partners.”
