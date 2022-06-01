Sisters Oceana and Autumn Sheppard are striding high as they continue their mammoth 182-mile trek across the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path.

The plucky duo, who are aged 6 and 8, began their challenge in March from Amroth and aim to reach their destination in St Dogmaels later this autumn.

The sisters are now well over the halfway mark, having reached Newgale which equates to a distance of just over 100 miles.

“We’re so immensely proud of them,” said their father Ryan from their home in Milford Haven.

Oceana and Autumn

“The girls are currently walking around eight miles a day and around 22,000 steps a week, although as we start moving northwards I suspect this may reduce as the going will get a lot tougher.

"But even though some of the hills are starting to become tough, they’re still beating me and Laura (the girl’s mother) to get to the top.”

Oceana and Autumn, who are both pupils at St Ishmaels primary school, are raising money for the Sandy Bears Bereavement Charity which officers counselling and support for young children who are grieving following the death of their parents, grandparents or other close family members and friends.

MORE NEWS

“I lost my father when I was just seven years old, so I know just how important Sandy Bears is," continues Ryan.

"It gives them a chance to express their feelings and come to terms with the tragedy of losing a loved one.

“The support our girls are having along the way is fantastic. We were hoping to raise £182 which would mean a pound for every mile walked but we’ve now reached just over £1,000 which is incredible.”

Meanwhile Oceana and Autumn are looking forward to a summer filled with the great outdoors.

“They’re seeing some amazing sights as they explore the coastal path as well as adders, peregrine falcons, seals and even a group of goats that followed us along a section of the coast near Angle.

"We’re yet to spot dolphins but we’re definitely keeping our eyes peeled.”

Meanwhile the Sheppards are starting to think about the girls’ next challenge.

“Snowdon is a definite possibility as is Hadrian’s Wall and someone’s even mentioned John O’Groats to Land’s End but I think even this may be a bit too much for the girls!"

If anyone wants to make a donation to Oceana and Autumn’s walk they can do so on https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sheppardgirls