THE Queen's Birthday Honours for 2022 have been announced, coinciding with celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee - and a number of big Welsh names have been recognised.
But, in the year 2022, some are questioning the value, relevance, and even the appropriateness of the honours system, particularly given its links to royalty and the long-defunct British "empire". Our columnist Leigh Jones looks at the issue here.
Here are all the recipients in Wales:
The two highest honours have been given to Llanelli MP Nia Griffith, who has been made a Dame for political and public service, and Dr Paul Lasseter Phillips, from Newport, who is principal and chief executive of Weston College in North Somerset, and has been knighted for services to further education.
Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE):
- Gwyn Owen Evans, from Cardiff, lately S4C chief executive. For services to broadcasting in Wales and to the Welsh language.
- Alun Griffiths, from Abergavenny. For services to the construction industry and to the community in Wales.
- Nicholas Stewart Lester Hamer, from Grosmont, Monmouthshire. Director of the coronavirus response for the Department for Work and Pensions. For public service.
- Professor Uzoamaka Linda Iwobi, from Swansea. For services to racial equality and to championing diversity and inclusion.
- Professor Aled Owain Phillips, professor of nephrology with Cardiff University and Cardiff and Vale University Health Board. For services to renal medicine.
- Deborah Elizabeth Rogers, from Penarth, lately deputy chief crown prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service Cymru-Wales. For services to law and order.
- Professor Julian Roy Sampson, from Cardiff. For services to medical genetics.
Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE):
- Martyn Butler, also known as David Hewett, from Newport, co-founder of the Terrence Higgins Trust. For services to charity and to public health.
- Nicholas Capaldi, from Cheltenham, chief executive of the Arts Council of Wales. For services to the arts.
- Zoe Maxine Couzens, from Cardiff, principal in public health with Public Health Wales NHS Trust. For services to public health during Covid-19.
- Huw John David, councillor and leader of Bridgend County Borough Council. For public service.
- Stephen Davies, from Pontyclun, director of education with the Welsh Government. For services to education in Wales.
- Jasbir Singh Dhesi, from Wrexham, principal and chief executive officer with Cheshire College South and West. For services to education.
- Marc Grenville Donovan, from Penarth, chief pharmacist with Boots UK Ltd. For services to pharmacy.
- Andrew Mark Evans, from Cardiff, chief pharmaceutical officer with the Welsh Government. For services to the Covid-19 response.
- Dr David Rhys Gwyn, from Caernarfon. For services to archaeology and history in Wales.
- David Macfarlane Jackson, from Cardiff, artistic director of BBC Cardiff Singer of the World, and lately head of music with BBC Wales. For services to music.
- Louise Catherine Magee, from Cardiff, lately general secretary of the Welsh Labour Party. For political service.
- Robin Andrew McCleary, from Chepstow, storage, distribution and freight lead for logistics, commodities and services, defence equipment and support with the Ministry of Defence. For services to defence.
- Andrew Morgan, councillor and leader of Rhondda Cynon Taff County Borough Council. For public service.
- Donna Louise Mulhern, from Hensol, lately head of the Covid Response Team with HM Courts and Tribunals Service. For public service, particularly during Covid-19.
- Dr Gillian Richardson, from Cardiff, lately executive director of public health with the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, deputy chief medical officer for vaccines for Wales, and clinical director and initiating chair for the Covid-19 Vaccine Programme Board in Wales. For services to public health and to the Covid-19 response in Wales.
- Alan James Woods, from Cardiff, deputy director of further education and apprenticeships division with the Welsh Government. For services to education.
- Professor David Anthony Worsley, from Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire, professor of engineering at Swansea University. For services to advanced materials and solar energy research for low carbon technology.
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE):
- Claire Margaret Aston, from Newport, head of long-term complex care for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board. For services to the Covid-19 response in Wales.
- Gareth Frank Bale, from Cardiff, for services to association football and to charity.
- Dr Nicola Joan Bradbear, from Monmouth. For services to biodiversity.
- John Burns, from Ferryside, Carmarthenshire, founder of Burns Pet Nutrition. For services to business and to the community in West Wales.
- Rocio Cifuentes, from Swansea, chief executive officer of the Ethnic Minorities and Youth Support Team Wales. For services to the community in Wales.
- Benjamin Alex Cowley, from Cardiff, a music therapist. For services to health and social care during Covid-19.
- Dr Umakant Ramchandra Dave, from Swansea, consultant physician at the Swansea Bay University Health Board. For services to the NHS.
- Susan Doheny, from Abergavenny, regional chief nurse for South West, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to nursing.
- Stephen Frank Drinkwater, from Narberth, Pembrokeshire, volunteer and assessor for the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. For services to young people.
- Marcia-Yvette Hinkson-Gittens, from Barry, staff member at South Wales Police. For services to diversity in policing.
- Andrew Rhys Howell, from Cardiff, for services to frontline workers during Covid-19.
- Michelle Susan Jones, from Cardiff, headteacher of Landsdowne Primary School, Canton, Cardiff. For services to education, particularly during Covid-19.
- Dr Mick John Kumwenda, of St Asaph, Clwyd, for services to medicine.
- Emma Jayne Lewis, from Swansea, chair woman of The Roots Foundation Wales. For voluntary services to young people in Swansea.
- Dr Gwyneth Lewis, from Cardiff, a poet. For services to literature.
- Kay Martin, from Maesyfftnon, Mid Glamorgan, principal of Cardiff and Vale College. For services to education in Wales.
- Hugh Morris, from Cardiff, chief executive of Glamorgan County Cricket Club. For services to cricket and to charity.
- Prudencia Paul Orridge, from Cardiff, threat lead with the Fraud Investigation Service at HM Revenue and Customs. For services to diversity.
- Helen Joy Osborn, of Denbigh, Clwyd, lately director of library services with Libraries NI. For services to public libraries.
- Dr Keith Reid, from Cardiff, director of public health with Swansea Bay University Health Board. For services to the NHS during Covid-19.
- Lynnette Margaret Sanders, from Swansea, chief executive of Swansea Women’s Aid. For services to victims of domestic abuse in Swansea.
- Gaynor Sullivan – better known as Bonnie Tyler – from Swansea, for services to music.
- Fiona Whyte, from Cardiff, for voluntary service to the Public and Commercial Services Union in Wales.
- David Brynmor Williams, from Cowbridge, South Glamorgan, for services to sport and to charity in Wales.
- Paul Anthony Wright, from Wrexham, station manager with the British Forces Broadcasting Service. For services to the armed forces.
Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM):
- Mary Rose Blackburn, from Pembroke, for services to the community in Pembrokeshire.
- Derek Clifford Brockway, from Cardiff, weather presenter with BBC Cymru Wales. For services to broadcasting and to charity in Wales.
- James Wynne Evans, from Cardiff. For services to music, to broadcasting and to charity.
- Gerald Gabb, from Swansea. For services to historical research in Swansea.
- Joy Humphreys (Joy Amman Davies), from Cardiff, musical director with Morriston Orpheus Choir. For services to music.
- Patricia Anne Husselbee, from Newport, secretary of the Newport Women’s Section of the Royal British Legion. For voluntary service to veterans.
- Christopher Daniel Jones, from Glasbury, Powys, lately senior specialist adviser for plant health and forestry with Natural Resources Wales. For services to forestry.
- Naomi Louise Lea, from Cardiff, volunteer campaigner and trustee with StepupToServe #iwill. For services to young people, particularly during Covid-19.
- Bethan Owen, from Rhyl. For services to karate and to the community in Denbighshire.
- Suzanne Tarrant, from Narbeth, head of the Staff Psychological Wellbeing Service with Hywel Dda University Health Board. For services to health and wellbeing during Covid-19.
- Enid Hilda Waterfall, from Wrexham. For services to Girlguiding and to charity.
- Thasan Yoganathan, from Llanelli, care home manager in Ammanford. For services to people with dementia and to the community in Ammanford.
Gwent Police chief contable Pam Kelly has also been awarded the Queen's Police Medal, while leaning and development manager with the Welsh Ambulance Service Jeffrey Robert Price has been given teh Queen's Ambulance Service Medal.
If you value The National's journalism, help grow our team of reporters by becoming a subscriber.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here