On National Volunteering Week, Pembrokeshire County Council has thanked the its staff who volunteer throughout the county, including at vital charities and organisations countywide.

More than 75 members of staff from the county council volunteer at organisations including Pembrokeshire People First, Scolton Manor, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, Plant Dewi, Treginnis Farm, The Wildlife Trust, Haverhub, Local Scouts and Sea Cadet groups.

The incredible work undertaken, fits perfectly with Volunteers Week 2022, which is taking place between 1st and 7th June.

Will Bramble, Pembrokeshire County Council chief executive commended staff for their efforts in supporting local causes.

He said: “It is brilliant to see so many of our staff using the Employee Volunteering Scheme to volunteer for worthy causes around Pembrokeshire.

“Volunteering is an integral part of any healthy community, and we are proud to be able to offer this initiative to our staff. We hope to see many more of our teams and individuals volunteering in the future.”

One example is county council team leader Ceri Jones, who recently volunteered with the national parks to help with the PLANT project.

Ceri said: “I enjoyed being out in the fresh air, in a new place and meeting friends and colleagues. Planting trees is also particularly satisfying when you see them grow over time and a field becomes a woodland.”

Rebecca Evans, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority volunteering development officer added: “Ceri joined a small group of national park volunteers to help fit weed mats around newly planted trees at a site near Wolfscastle.

“Between all the volunteers we fitted approximately 600 tree mats.”

David Guy, participant supervisor at Norman Industries was also pleased to have a group of volunteers from the authority: “Through the Pembrokeshire County Council volunteering scheme, we had a team of their staff to help us for a day.

“The work included preparation of the new pathway, marking out its route through the woodland, grinding down of roots and clearance of debris.

“The new pathway and improvements to the existing ones has really made a huge difference to the site and the feedback received from the general public has been extremely positive.”