Petrol prices in Pembrokeshire have increased by nearly 3p per litre over the past week at some filling stations in the county.
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts was a record 170.4p on Monday.
That was up from 167.6p a week earlier.
The average price of diesel this week was 182.4p per litre, up from 181.2p last week.
Selected prices for Pembrokeshire from PetrolPrices.com include:
- Pentlepoir Services - 177.9p for unleaded/183.9p for diesel
- Shell Kilgetty - 176.9p for unleaded/180.9p for diesel
- Tesco Haverfordwest - 173.9p for unleaded/185.9p for diesel
- Texaco Pembroke - 171.9p for unleaded/181.9p for diesel
- Tesco Milford Haven - 167.9p for unleaded/178.9p for diesel
Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “Millions of drivers will now be faced with a bill of £100 or more to fill up their cars.
“While many drivers will sensibly be seeking to maximise their miles per gallon by going easy on the throttle, the risk now is that some might misjudge the difference between running low and running out in the hope that tomorrow’s prices will be lower.
“But we wouldn’t bet against the pain increasing further, with oil pushing up above the 120 US dollars a barrel mark and the wholesale price of petrol still rising.”
Separate pump price figures from data firm Experian Catalist – which uses a different methodology to BEIS – suggest the average cost of a litre of petrol on Tuesday was 173.0p, with diesel at 182.6p.
