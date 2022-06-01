POLICE are appealing for help to find a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for over three days.
Tallulah, from Haverfordwest, has been missing since May 27.
Dyfed-Powys Police released a statement at just after 3pm today, June 1, appealing for assistance in finding Tallulah.
A Dyfed-Powys police spokesperson said: "Can you help find 16-year-old Tallulah, last seen in her home in Haverfordwest on May 27.
"Have you seen Tallulah, or do you have info that might help us find her?"
To contact the police go to @DyfedPowys, or https://orlo.uk/o3sCj, or email 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk.
Quote reference number DP-20220527-508.
