A £1.5m property has recently been added to the website Rightmove, boasting 23 acres and two lakes on the grounds.

The holiday complex contains three cottages, a main farmhouse and annex, with a large barn and former stable block and playroom.

Surrounded by woodland and countryside, walks around the lakes can be countered by the nearby walks along the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path.

The property is located on Hopshill Lane on the outskirts of Saundersfoot.

The exterior of the property. Picture: John Francis, Tenby

A spokesperson from John Francis said: “Each property is presented to a very high standard and have their own outside spaces as well as the lake walks and grounds.

MORE NEWS

“Saundersfoot, with its good range of local shop, pretty harbour and superb sandy beaches is just a short drive. The historic walled town of Tenby is just four miles away and there are several fantastic holiday attractions within a few minutes’ drive.”

Inside the property. Picture: John Francis, Tenby

To read more about the property, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/85367496#/?channel=RES_BUY

One of the lakes on the grounds. Picture: John Francis, Tenby

The kitchen. Picture: John Francis, Tenby