A man was arrested by Dyfed-Powys Police officers while driving through Pembrokeshire on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 1.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit stop checked the man’s vehicle in Haverfordwest and he provided a positive roadside drug wipe.

After testing positive for cannabis, officers arrested him and took him into custody, where he provided further blood samples.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood sample.”

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit has published its monthly statistics for May 2022, which saw more than 60 people arrested across the county during the month.

The month saw 63 arrests made in the month, including 30 arrests for drug driving, and other arrests made for offences including burglary, threatening to kill and possession with intent to supply.

The total arrest statistics for May 2022 are:

30 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs

Eight arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol

Eight arrests for possession of cannabis

Three arrests for assault

Two arrests for possession of cocaine

Two arrests for criminal damage

Two arrests for taking without the owner’s consent

One arrest for possession of diazepam

One arrest for possession of Xanax

One arrest for possession with intent to supply cannabis

One arrest for disqualified driving

One arrest for dangerous driving

One arrest for burglary

One arrest for threatening to kill

One arrest for failing to appear at court

Furthermore to the arrests made in May, there was also: