There were fears that a Pembrokeshire town’s jubilee celebrations could go up with a bang, when it was announced that work on the gas infrastructure was taking place close to the beacon planned to be lit in honour of Her Majesty the Queen.

The gas work had initially caused Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council to cancel the lighting of the Millennium Beacon in Harbour Village, Goodwick.

However, after confirmation that the work has ended and permission from Pembrokeshire County Council the town council has confirmed that the beacon lighting will now go ahead as planned.

The beacon, like many up and down the country will be lit at 9.45pm today.

Before this (9.40pm) a bugler will play at the Marine Walk picnic area located at the end of Heol Trefin and at the same time as the beacon is lit the bells of St Mary’s Church, Fishguard, will be rung.

The beacon is one of thousands being lit in the UK and the Commonwealth, and forms part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee Weekend.

As parking in Harbour Village is very limited, members of the public are encouraged to walk up to the beacon.

Other places in the twin towns where the beacon will be visible from include the breakwater, Lower Town Quay, the Old Fort and the Marine Walk, including the picnic area where the bugler will play.

Also in the twin towns today a royal Teddy Bears’ Picnic will take place. Youngsters are invited to dress their teddies up as regally as possible and bring them to a picnic on Goodwick Sea Front.

The bring your own food picnic will start at 1pm and the mayor will choose the best dressed ted at 2pm. Judging will take place in front of the playpark.

The owner of the winning teddy will win a £20 voucher for Seaways bookshop.