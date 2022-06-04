Research has revealed that out of the whole of England and Wales, the region covered by the Dyfed-Powys police force has the fewest number of cars thefts.
The study found that Dyfed-Powys, with 231,200 households, reported 623 vehicle thefts between December 2020 and December 2021 - 1.2 vehicle thefts per 1,000 households.
The four counties of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Powys combined saw a 12 per cent decrease in vehicle thefts year on year.
In Wales, South Wales topped the national list with 4.2 vehicle thefts per 1,000 households (5,610 cases reported).
Gwent saw 3.7 vehicle thefts per 1,000 households (2,242 cases reported), and North Wales recorded 1.7 vehicle thefts per 1,000 households (1,225 cases reported), placing them fourth from bottom on the whole UK list.
The entire list was topped by London (11.1 vehicle thefts per 1,000 households – 100,185 cases reported), ahead of the West Midlands in second (10.4 vehicle thefts per 1,000 households – 30,608 cases reported).
A spokesperson from A-Plan Insurance said: “It’s interesting to see that some of the places with the highest vehicle crime rates are improving, but drivers can rest easier by making sure they have adequate insurance cover for their vehicles to protect them from theft and other risks.”
