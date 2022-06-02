A community charity has set to work to make sure that a beacon is lit in its Pembrokeshire village to celebrate the Queen’s jubilee.

Gwelliant Trefin Improvement (GTI) will light a Beacon for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee from 9.30 pm on the evening of Thursday, June 2, 2022.

The Beacon is one of thousands being lit in the UK and the Commonwealth, and forms part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee Weekend.

The Beacon will be lit in the area of Penlac Fields at the end of the lane known as North End, Trefin, and it will be one of over 2,022 lit simultaneously by charities, communities and faith groups all over the UK.

David Gardner of GTI said: “GTI is a registered charity working to promote and enhance connection, well-being and events in the local community.

“We are proud to be joining with other communities across the country through the lighting of a beacon on the edge of the village and through music with the local choir, Cor y Felin, to celebrate this unique milestone in history.

“We are also holding a Jubilee Table Top Sale on Friday, June 3 and Jubilee Tea Party on Saturday, June 4 in Trefin village to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s 70th year as our Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth on her Platinum Jubilee. All are welcome.”