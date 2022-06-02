A graffiti mural of football star Joe Allen popped up outside his old school in Pembrokeshire, ahead of Wales' crucial World Cup play-off clash with Ukraine on Sunday.
It was discovered on the grounds of Ysgol y Preseli, Crymych, where the Stoke City midfielder is a former pupil.
S4C commissioned the art, which has been spotted on the grounds of several former schools of Wales players’ and management.
Graffiti depicting Gareth Bale was found at Whitchurch High School in Cardiff, and an image of Aaron Ramsey was found outside Ysgol Cwm Rhymni in Blackwood.
Fans are encouraged to take their photos with the murals, using the hashtag #YLlawrCoch – The Red Floor.
Twelve artworks have been organised ahead of this weekend’s clash, which if Wales win, will see them at their first World Cup since 1958.
The Dragons face Ukraine on Sunday, June 5 with a kick off time of 5pm, after Ukraine’s 3-1 victory over Scotland on June 1 at Hampden Park.
S4C will broadcast the Play-Off match, as well as Wales’ four UEFA Nations League matches to be played in June, the first of which was the 2-1 defeat in Poland on Tuesday afternoon.
