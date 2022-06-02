A talented motorcyle rider from west Wales has died at the age of 29 after crashing in the Isle of Man TT Races qualifying session.

Mark Purslow was on his third lap of the session at Ballagarey, between the third and fourth-mile markers of the circuit, when the tragic incident happened on Wednesday.

The Isle of Man TT Races confirmed the classic racer's death in a statement, adding that the race would continue “with Mark in mind”.

“2022 was Mark’s second appearance at the Isle of Man TT Races, having previously contested the Supersport and Lightweight races in 2017,” the statement from organisers said.

“He had graduated from the Manx Grand Prix where he had won the 2015 Lightweight Race on his debut, and he had also competed at the Classic TT securing a best finish of 14th in the 2019 Junior Classic TT.

“Mark grew up around racing and was inspired by his father’s love of the sport.

"He typified the spirit of the privateer TT racer, preparing his own machinery with the support of friends and family.

“Road racing was his passion – competing in Northern Ireland and Europe in the International Road Racing Championship – but becoming a TT racer was a life’s ambition that represented the ultimate personal challenge.”

Earlier in the qualifying session, the rider, from Llanon, Ceredigion, had set his fastest ever lap of the TT Mountain Course at 120.86 mph, the race organisers said.

His first lap was in excess of 120mph, it added, describing Purslow as an “experienced classic racer”.

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to Mark’s family, loved ones, and friends,” the statement concluded.

TT fans have been posting tributes and condolences to social media following the announcement of the rider's death.

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Mark Purslow following an incident in this evening’s qualifying session.



All our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/O4ZFg16WOo — Isle of Man TT Races (@ttracesofficial) June 1, 2022