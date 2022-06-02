As the people of Pembrokeshire join in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this Bank Holiday weekend, staff at Bluestone National Park Resort are ensuring their guests from throughout the UK have “a right royal time.”
The resort near Narberth is hosting a range of events for guests staying this week to mark the Queen’s 70th year on the throne and are also making sure that any staff working over the holiday period get to enjoy it too.
“We’re making the Jubilee celebrations something that everyone will remember for a long time,” said Stuart Jaynes, director of people services at Bluestone.
“Additionally, we have our team of staff working during the Bank Holiday and we want them to enjoy the occasion too. And so, it’ll be a great fun occasion for all.”
The resort will be host to hundreds of people who will also be heading out to see places and attractions throughout Pembrokeshire and West Wales during their stay.
It’s 10 years since the resort celebrated the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee with the planting of hundreds of trees at its officially designated Diamond Wood.
Wildlife expert and broadcaster Iolo Williams joined guests and others planting the saplings at the wood within the 500-acre resort’s grounds.
