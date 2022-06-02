The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations are already underway in Neyland as the town gears up for no fewer than 18 street parties, which will be taking place throughout the weekend.

The first event took place this morning (Thursday), when Bethesda Baptist Chapel began serving cream teas from their community garden.

“It’s only a very small event but it’s our way of sharing with the community around us,” said minister’s wife Ting Waygood.

“And this is the whole purpose of the church. We want people to feel connected.”

Bethesda began operating a Foodbank three days before the first lockdown was declared in 2020, and over the past two years, volunteers have seen a considerable increase in the number of people who depend on it.

Sadly, the increases in food costs means that their supplies are starting to run low.

Bethesda Chapel enjoying the sunshine in their Jubilee garden party

“Our food donations have decreased by around two-thirds in the last few months and it’s totally understandable, given the rising cost of living,” explained Ting.

“But whatever people are prepared to donate, however small, it will be most gratefully received.”

Donations can be made in the Milford Haven branch of Tesco.

The Neyland Foodbank is open every Tuesday morning between 10am and 1pm and includes a FairShare selection of fresh fruit, vegetables and bread as well as food parcels.

Locals are also welcome to drop by for tea, cake and social interaction.

Earlier this year the chapel also opened its community garden which is being operated in conjunction with the Neyland’s Mens Shed Cymru and it was here that locals were able to join in with the Jubilee celebrations.

“But the garden isn’t just open today,” concluded Ting.

“It’s always here and it’s always open for anyone to come in, sit down and enjoy. Our sole aim is to help people feel connected.”