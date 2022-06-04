Beer gardens are going to be one of the go-to places this summer as the weather hots up - and we have looked at the best rated pubs to sit outside and enjoy a drink in the county, according to TripAdvisor.
The Pembroke Yeoman in Haverfordwest ranks as number one, with its five out of five rating for food, service and value.
The Brewery Inn in Cosheston comes in at second, being named as a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Destination.
Third place on the list is The Nags Head, near the county border at Abercych, which has been rated as ‘excellent’ by more than 70 per cent of its reviewers.
With its iconic outdoor seating at the front of the pub/restaurant, The Golden Lion in Newport comes in at fourth.
One satisfied customer said: “Food was gorgeous. Staff very attentive. Ambiance is lovely and relaxing too. Definitely recommend a visit and will be revisiting.”
The top five is finished off with Pump on the Green at Spittal, of which another customer said about sitting outdoors: “The sun was out so we took full advantage of the fact and started our evening in the well-enclosed beer garden, which was great as the adults could chat in the sun while the little one played on the lawn.”
