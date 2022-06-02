From meercats to monkeys, the animals at Folly Farm have wasted no time in getting into the Platinum Jubilee spirit, flying the Union Flag and posing with a host of royal regalia.
Patriotic sloths and tortoises rushed to get to the party, while Saki monkeys with ‘seventy’ sceptres stood to attention for these fabulous pictures captured by award-winning photographer Joann Randles.
- How Pembrokeshire is celebrating the Queen's Jubilee
- Queen's Birthday Honours for Pembrokeshire people
- Goodwick beacon lighting confirmed as gas works end
Not forgetting the terrific tapir who enjoyed having a good nose at the royal crown.
Folly Farm is open for all the Jubilee Bank Holiday and, as well as the patriotic animals, visitors can enjoy royal themed card hunts and prize trails.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here