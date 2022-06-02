From meercats to monkeys, the animals at Folly Farm have wasted no time in getting into the Platinum Jubilee spirit, flying the Union Flag and posing with a host of royal regalia.

Patriotic sloths and tortoises rushed to get to the party, while Saki monkeys with ‘seventy’ sceptres stood to attention for these fabulous pictures captured by award-winning photographer Joann Randles.