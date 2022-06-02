From meercats to monkeys, the animals at Folly Farm have wasted no time in getting into the Platinum Jubilee spirit, flying the Union Flag and posing with a host of royal regalia.

Patriotic sloths and tortoises rushed to get to the party, while Saki monkeys with ‘seventy’ sceptres stood to attention for these fabulous pictures captured by award-winning photographer Joann Randles.

Not forgetting the terrific tapir who enjoyed having a good nose at the royal crown.

Folly Farm is open for all the Jubilee Bank Holiday and, as well as the patriotic animals, visitors can enjoy royal themed card hunts and prize trails.

