Youngsters are being given a unique opportunity to gain an insight into life as a serving police officer with the launch of the Dyfed-Powys Police volunteer police cadet scheme.

Teenagers aged between 14 and 17 are now being invited to apply to the force to become a volunteer police cadet.

Spaces are limited however places are currently available at the Ammanford, Llanelli, Pembroke Dock, Cardigan and Carmarthen stations.

Despite the scheme not being seen as a means of joining the police force when the volunteers reach 18, it gives youngsters the opportunity to improve their CV for job and university applications.

MORE NEWS

But it also gives successful cadets an invaluable insight into how the police service works.

They will be guided through integral police issues such as theft, incident investigation and how to operate police radios and they will also have the chance to assist and influence local policing teams by examining ways in which their respective communities can be improved.

"The youngsters will also be encouraged to work alongside communities with the aim of improving them through a range of volunteering initiatives," said a Police spokesperson.

"These could include bike marking, beach cleaning and offering crime prevention advice to members of the public.

"They will also assist with operations and events such as attempting to buy age-restricted goods such as alcohol as part of pre-planned operations, and marshalling fun runs."

Dyfed-Powys Police are asking volunteers for a commitment of at least three hours of volunteering every month.

A number of activities will be chosen by the cadets themselves, enabling them to focus on items which are of particular importance to them.

Their leaders will subsequently advise and mentor them on how to instigate positive changes in their chosen area.

The two-hour sessions will be held weekly and cadets are expected to attend every session.

Applications close on Wednesday June 22.

Further information can be obtained by visiting www.vpc.police.uk