BIZARRE photos from a beach in Tenby showed a pick-up truck half-submerged in the sea.
The driver must have taken the term ‘dip your headlights’ a little literally when, on June 1, photos emerged online showing a white pick-up truck half-submerged in the water on Tenby’s North Beach.
Local reports say a tractor was called to pull the truck out after it was left stranded in the sea.
Photos supplied by Ames Louise
A huge crowd apparently gathered while the truck was pulled out of its watery troubles.
Boatmen regularly drive down to the beach to launch or recover their tenders at low water, usually without a problem, however this time around someone got it wrong.
It was described as ‘not a drama’, just inexperience or a mechanical failure.
A lifeboat crew were on the scene and stayed a while as the incident was resolved.
Reports said no one was injured in the incident.
