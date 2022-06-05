Iconic 1980s singer Paul Young will celebrate his incredible career with a new record and tour, both titled ‘Behind the Lens', when he performs live at Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre next year.
He will be performing his greatest hits and telling stories that inspired the hit songs on the 40th anniversary of when his breakthrough album No Parlez went to Number One in the UK Charts.
Paul Young broke into the big time 40 years ago when No Parlez went to number one and spawned iconic hits like Wherever I Lay My Hat (That's My Home), Come Back and Stay, and Love of the Common People.
More success followed with the number one album The Secret Of Association and the worldwide hit Everytime You Go Away, as well as an appearance at Live Aid at Wembley Stadium in 1985.
The singer-songwriter, who was also involved in the Band Aid single "Do They Know It's Christmas?" will play at the Torch Theatre on April 30, 2023.
Tickets start from £30.00 and VIP Packages are available including the opportunity to meet Paul before the show.
Tickets are selling fast and are available from the Torch Theatre’s Box Office on 01646 695267 or via www.torchtheatre.co.uk
