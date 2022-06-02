He was once an unwanted horse that was sold from the auction ring for the meagre sum of £500.

But this morning, June 2, the mighty 17.1hh shire gelding was watched by her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as he led the Household Cavalry at Trooping the Colour to mark the 70th year of her rein.

Ed – otherwise known in Royal circles as Major Apollo - was bought by the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Eglwyswrw in the autumn of 2015, aged just 18 months.

“I’d arrived at the sale without a horsebox as I had no intention of buying a horse,” said Huw Murphy of the Shire Horse Farm. “But as unintentional purchases go, he was the best.

“Who would have thought he would turn out to be the Shire horse he is today?”

Edmund has always been blessed with a quiet demeanour with the result that everyone who came into contact with him fell instantly in love, including HRH the Duchess of Cornwall during her visit to the farm in 2016.

The army selected Ed during their visit to the farm in 2019 and have spent the last few years training him for today’s debut.

“We’ve been following his progress and have been repeatedly told that he hasn’t put a hoof wrong and we’ve always had high hopes for him,” said Huw.

“He was regularly taken down Oxford Street and out by the Serpentine and we secretly felt he’d make the grade.

“Yes, he’s a hell of a horse and we were very sad to see him go. But today we are very proud indeed.”

Ed is the second horse from the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm to join the Household Cavalry.

His successor was Celt who began training with the Household Cavalry in 2008, at the age of three.

He took part in no fewer than eight Trooping the Colour and was believed to have been the youngest horse ever tohave beene chosen for this event.

A few weeks ago Ed made his debut at the Platinum Jubilee Royal Windsor Horse Show when he was honoured with his official name from HM the Queen.