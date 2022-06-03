PUPILS of two primary schools in Pembrokeshire had a 'rippa' of a day when they brushed up on their cricket skills.

The under-13 girls’ and boys’ cricket teams at Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools taught pupils at Narberth Community Primary School and Stepaside Community Primary School on how to hit sixes.

Pupils of Narberth Community Primary School and Stepaside Community Primary School brushed up on their cricket with help from Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools U13s cricket teams

Report by Ian Morgan

Cricketers at Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools used their skills and knowledge to coach children at two primary schools in Pembrokeshire, during a hugely successful three-day tour.

The under-13 girls’ and boys’ cricket teams delivered fun and engaging outreach coaching to children at Narberth Community Primary School and Stepaside Community Primary School, respectively.

The boys and girls from Monmouth taught batting, bowling, fielding and catching skills - and proved a big hit with the Pembrokeshire schoolchildren.

READ MORE

The tour party was based at St Davids and the coaching sessions, which built up new friendships, were among the many highlights of the trip, which included fixtures against representative sides.

The Under-13 cricketers at Monmouth School for Boys enjoyed coaching children at Stepaside Community Primary School in Kilgetty

The under-13 pupils at Monmouth School for Boys opened the tour against Cricket Wales South Under-13 Performance at Port Talbot; played Cricket Wales West Under-13 at Kilgetty and then met Cricket Wales South under-13 Development at Margam.

The under-13 pupils at Monmouth School for Girls had a wash-out in their opening fixture against Cricket Wales South Girls at Briton Ferry; they then played against Cricket Wales West Girls at Narberth and met Cricket Wales South Under-12 Boys Development at Tata Steel Cricket Club.

It was the first time that girls and boys from Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools had travelled to West Wales together for a cricket tour, but it promises to the first of many.