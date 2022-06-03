A STUDY conducted by moneyshake has revealed Pembroke Dock to be one of the best places in the UK to learn how to drive.

The study used the most recent data from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency to create a total driving test score for each test centre in England, Scotland and Wales.

It used four factors - pass rate percentage; first time pass rate percentage; number of cancelled tests and the wait time for getting a practical driving test.

It's getting harder to book driving tests according to a report by the BBC

Pembroke Dock emerged as the fifth best test centre to learn to drive at, with a final score 42% above average.

Out of the 1,986 tests conducted across the nine-month period analysed, the test centre had a 61.78% pass rate and a 63.15% first time pass rate.

They also had 84 cancellations during this period, as well as a short two-week wait time for a driving test at the time of looking.

These are the '10 Best Places To Learn To Drive', according to the study:

Isle of Skye (Portree), Scotland Newtown, Wales Chichester, England Alness, Scotland Pembroke Dock, Wales Bristol (Kingswood), England Peterhead, Scotland Barnstaple, England Cardiff (Llanishen), Wales Eastbourne, England

There are still massive delays across Great Britain for booking a driving test, with the study revealing that the average wait time for a test was over 19 weeks, with 48% of test centres having no tests available at the time of looking.

The study also revealed that the average pass rate for driving tests is 53.08%, with the average first time pass rate also just over half at 53.77% and the number of cancellations resulted in an average of 7.86% of all tests taken.

These are the '10 Worst Places To Learn To Drive':

Belvedere (London), England Erith (London), England Birmingham (South Yardley), England Birmingham (Kingstanding), England Blackburn with Darwen, England Crewe, England Southall (London), England Stoke-On-Trent (Cobridge), England Birmingham (Kings Heath), England Wednesbury, England

Reports recently released by the BBC show driving tests are being booked in bulk and sold on for profit amid a huge backlog.

The reports said that learners are paying sellers in excess of £200 to secure a test, which is more than triple the standard fee.

One operator is reportedly using automated software to book tests as soon as they become available online following a cancellation.

Driving instructors are reportedly being encouraged to resell the tests for profit.

The advice is to go through the official DVSA website to book your test.