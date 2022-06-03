A STUDY conducted by moneyshake has revealed Pembroke Dock to be one of the best places in the UK to learn how to drive.
The study used the most recent data from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency to create a total driving test score for each test centre in England, Scotland and Wales.
It used four factors - pass rate percentage; first time pass rate percentage; number of cancelled tests and the wait time for getting a practical driving test.
Pembroke Dock emerged as the fifth best test centre to learn to drive at, with a final score 42% above average.
Out of the 1,986 tests conducted across the nine-month period analysed, the test centre had a 61.78% pass rate and a 63.15% first time pass rate.
They also had 84 cancellations during this period, as well as a short two-week wait time for a driving test at the time of looking.
READ MORE
- Driving tests ‘bulk booked and sold for profit’ amid huge backlog
- Bizarre video sees ex-councillor illustrate what Banksy supposedly looks like
These are the '10 Best Places To Learn To Drive', according to the study:
- Isle of Skye (Portree), Scotland
- Newtown, Wales
- Chichester, England
- Alness, Scotland
- Pembroke Dock, Wales
- Bristol (Kingswood), England
- Peterhead, Scotland
- Barnstaple, England
- Cardiff (Llanishen), Wales
- Eastbourne, England
There are still massive delays across Great Britain for booking a driving test, with the study revealing that the average wait time for a test was over 19 weeks, with 48% of test centres having no tests available at the time of looking.
The study also revealed that the average pass rate for driving tests is 53.08%, with the average first time pass rate also just over half at 53.77% and the number of cancellations resulted in an average of 7.86% of all tests taken.
These are the '10 Worst Places To Learn To Drive':
- Belvedere (London), England
- Erith (London), England
- Birmingham (South Yardley), England
- Birmingham (Kingstanding), England
- Blackburn with Darwen, England
- Crewe, England
- Southall (London), England
- Stoke-On-Trent (Cobridge), England
- Birmingham (Kings Heath), England
- Wednesbury, England
Reports recently released by the BBC show driving tests are being booked in bulk and sold on for profit amid a huge backlog.
The reports said that learners are paying sellers in excess of £200 to secure a test, which is more than triple the standard fee.
One operator is reportedly using automated software to book tests as soon as they become available online following a cancellation.
Driving instructors are reportedly being encouraged to resell the tests for profit.
The advice is to go through the official DVSA website to book your test.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here