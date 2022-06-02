Bouncy Castles are the ultimate symbol of summer fun and childhood and now you can own your own with Aldi's budget-friendly version.

Whether you're looking to keep the kids entertained over the Bank Holiday weekend, May Half Term or into the summer holidays, we might just have found the answer you've been looking for.

The Action Air Bouncy Castle is now available exclusively on Aldi's website just in time for marginally better British weather.

Here's everything you need to know about Aldi's bouncy castle and how much hours upon hours of energetic fun will cost you.

Aldi releases Bouncy Castle in time for the summer

Aldi's Bouncy Castle with blower by Action Air is a great way to keep the kids outdoors and enjoying the fresh air this summer.

Be prepared for an epic birthday party or for lazy afternoons during the School holidays.

This bouncy castle is suitable for children aged 3-5 years and features an enclosed play area for outdoor use.

It also has side safety nets and an archway entrance.

Aldi's Action Air Bouncy Castle. Credit: Aldi

The electric air blower means that the castle stays inflated when it's being used with a constant airflow.

You will also get some accessories with it including a carry bag, repair kit and four stakes for stability.

Aldi's Action Air Bouncy Castle contains:

1 x Bouncer

1 x Air blower

4 x Bouncer stakes

4 x Air blower stakes

1 x Carrying bag

1 x Repair kit

The bouncy castle comes with a 1-year guarantee and endless fun for just £89.99 via the Aldi website.