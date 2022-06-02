June is here and with it comes the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this weekend.

If you’re unsure what you can do to celebrate the Royal occasion, look no further.

Red Letter Days has rounded up some of its top experiences, ideal for getting the party started.

Afternoon tea (Canva)

Red Letter Day experiences ideal for celebrating the Platinum Jubilee

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea at Taj 51 for Two

Price: £190

Mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne with this lavish afternoon tea for two at Taj 51.

You can expect savoury treats, pastries, scones, specialty tea and half a bottle of Bollinger Champagne and sandwiches but it doesn’t stop there.

The table will be laid with Royal purple dressings and miniature carriages will carry your pastries.

The venue has hosted numerous Royals and dignitaries over the years.

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea London Sightseeing Bus Tour for Two with Brigit’s Bakery

Price: £110

Take in the sights of the capital and indulge with this afternoon tea and bus tour for two.

You’ll take a trip on board a vintage 1960’s Routemaster bus and tuck into freshly brewed tea and treats.

Keep an eye out for London’s well-known landmarks including Kensington Palace, Marble Arch and St James Palace.

Savouries include smoked salmon blinis and a Coronation chicken brioche bun and they’ll be Jubilee themed cakes and regal rhubarb & strawberry trifle and scones with clotted cream and strawberry preserve.

A teacup and saucer (Canva)

Bottomless Champagne Afternoon Tea at the Rubens at the Palace for Two

Price: £180

Enjoy this Bottomless Champagne Afternoon Tea at The Rubens at the Palace in London.

Take in the views of the Buckingham Palace’s Royal Mews while indulging in a selection of pastries, scones and sandwiches as well as lots of champagne.

Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace and Royal Afternoon Tea at Rubens at The Palace

Price: £129

Take in up to 450 timeless pieces of art at the Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace followed by an afternoon tea treat at Rubens at the Palace.

Expect finger sandwiches, scones and pastries with tea or coffee to restore your energy.

Buckingham Palace State Rooms and Royal Mews for Two with the Rubens at the Palace Afternoon Tea

Price: £171

Catch a glimpse of the Queen’s residence and tour through 19 State Rooms including the Throne Room, Music Room, Picture Gallery and State Dining Room.

You’ll then explore the gardens followed by the Royal Mews - where all the vehicles that have transported the Royal Family and The Queen are located.

Finally, tuck into afternoon tea at The Rubens at the Palace, a 5-star hotel that overlooks the Royal Mews.

Buckingham Palace State Rooms for Two and Rubens Afternoon Tea

Price: £166

Tour the 19 State Rooms at Buckingham Palace, see some of the treasures from the Royal Collection on display and visit rooms that are used by the Royal Family for official ceremonial occasions.

With an expert guide and audio commentary you’ll be able to take in the history and sights of the Throne Room, Music Room, Picture Gallery, State Dining Room, to name just a few.

Finish the day in the gardens followed by a luxury afternoon tea at The Rubens at the Palace.

Tuck into sweet and savoury treats, including a royal-themed cake stand brimming with finger sandwiches, cakes and pastries, scones with clotted cream and jam and a choice of tea.

