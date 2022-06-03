St Clements Church, Neyland was taken back to the 1950s on Thursday afternoon in splendour.

The tables groaned with sandwiches, trifles and delicious homemade cakes, the children played traditional post-war games such as hopscotch, croquet and skipping and the whole afternoon was accompanied by 1950s music.

It was an afternoon to remember.

