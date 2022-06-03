St Clements Church, Neyland was taken back to the 1950s on Thursday afternoon in splendour.
The tables groaned with sandwiches, trifles and delicious homemade cakes, the children played traditional post-war games such as hopscotch, croquet and skipping and the whole afternoon was accompanied by 1950s music.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here