Beacons lit up the skies across Pembrokeshire on Thursday evening, June 2, to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

They marked the close of the first day of festivities to celebrate 70 years since the Queen’s reign began.

The Queen is the first British monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne, and in September 2015, she surpassed Queen Victoria to become the longest reigning monarch in British history.

The Tenby Queen's Jubilee beacon was lit this evening on Castle Hill at 9.45pm, in front of a large crowd, by the towns Mayor Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall with her mayoral party. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Lighting beacons to celebrate Royal Jubilees, Weddings and Coronations is a long-held tradition.

The flaming displays might appear on top of mountains, church and cathedral towers, castle battlements, on town and village greens, country estates, parks and farms, along beaches and on cliff tops.

In 1897, beacons were lit to celebrate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee.

In 1977, 2002 and 2012, beacons commemorated the Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees of The Queen, and in 2016 Her Majesty’s 90th birthday.

Saundersfoot's beacon being lit at St Brides Spa Hotel for the Queen's Jubilee. Picture: Luke Tucker

Beacons marking the Platinum Jubilee were lit on Thursday evening at sites including the Tower of London, Windsor Great Park, Hillsborough Castle and the Queen’s estates of Sandringham and Balmoral, along with the tops of the UK’s four highest peaks.

The Queen began the ceremony by touching a globe representing the Commonwealth nations, symbolically sending a chain of lights from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace.

The first beacons were in Tonga and Samoa in the South Pacific, and the final one in the central American country of Belize.

The beacon burning bright at Pembroke Castle. Pic: Jackie Kenniford

Bruno Peek, Pageantmaster of The Queen’s Jubilee Platinum Beacons, said: “Building on a long tradition of lighting beacons to mark significant royal celebrations, thousands of beacons were lit across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth.

“They enable local communities to join together to pay tribute to Her Majesty as part of the official programme of events.

“It is wonderful to see the range of support for beacon lighting, which will highlight both the diversity and unity of the nation and the Commonwealth.

“The Queen has lit up our lives for 70 years through her dedicated service and commitment. We want to light up the nation and the Commonwealth in her honour."

The lighting of the Marloes beacon as part of the Jubilee celebrations. Pic: Emma Truelove