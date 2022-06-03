Pembrokeshire’s outstandingly beautiful Barafundle Bay has been officially declared one of the most popular Instagrammable picnic destinations in the whole of the UK.
The announcement was made today (Friday, June 3) by Cazarr.co.uk which placed Barafundle in 12th position, having earned itself no fewer than 14,793 hashtags.
21 picnic destinations were extracted from Countryfile and each spot was subsequently manually inputted into Instagram, utilising the search variation #picnicspotname; the number of hashtags generated was susequently recorded.
All locations were then ranked on the amount of hashtags they generated enabling, the most Instagrammable ones to be determined. All data was collected on May 25, 2022.
Barafundle which is on the Stackpole estate, has long been considered one of Pembrokeshire’s jewels with its breathtaking coastline, its sandy beach and its backdrop of dunes and pine trees.
