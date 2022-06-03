A man has had his vehicle seized, as he himself was reported for several motoring offences after a stop check in Pembrokeshire yesterday (Thursday, June 2).
The man’s vehicle was stop checked in Broad Haven by Dyfed-Powys Police officers, who subsequently reported him for multiple motoring offences.
His offences included driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving with no insurance, driving with no MOT and having defective tyres and exhaust.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “His vehicle was issued with a prohibition notice, as well as being seized.”
The road policing unit also arrested another man the day before on suspicion of drug driving in Haverfordwest.
The man provided a positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis before being arrested and providing blood samples at custody.
