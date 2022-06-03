A man was arrested and subsequently charged by Dyfed-Powys Police officers for drink driving in the Tenby area on the evening of Thursday, June 2.

The man’s vehicle was stopped on the Thursday evening, where he provided the positive breath test.

He was then arrested and taken into custody, where he “went on to provide two readings in excess of the legal limit at custody.”

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that the man “has since been charged and bailed.”

The roads policing unit has published its monthly arrest statistics for May 2022 earlier this week, with the full statistics being:

  • 30 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs
  • Eight arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol
  • Eight arrests for possession of cannabis
  • Three arrests for assault
  • Two arrests for possession of cocaine
  • Two arrests for criminal damage
  • Two arrests for taking without the owner’s consent
  • One arrest for possession of diazepam
  • One arrest for possession of Xanax
  • One arrest for possession with intent to supply cannabis
  • One arrest for disqualified driving
  • One arrest for dangerous driving
  • One arrest for burglary
  • One arrest for threatening to kill
  • One arrest for failing to appear at court