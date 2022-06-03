A CONCERT at a historic manor in Pembrokeshire went down a treat.

Scolton Manor hosted the evening of live music on May 13 with more than 100 local musicians taking part.

‘Music at the Manor’ was organised by Pembrokeshire County Council’s music service and sponsored by Valero.

It featured almost 100 young musicians in the County String Orchestra, Wind Band and Young Voices.

Performances also came from Goodwick Community Brass Band, Cleddau Orchestra and the Community Choir.

The evening ended with the Pembrokeshire Music Service staff band, Young Voices, secondary school music teachers and the community choir singing Sweet Caroline and We Are The Champions with the audience heavily involved.

Greenhill School’s headteacher, David Haynes, acted as compere for the evening, giving thanks to all involved.

Philippa Roberts of the Pembrokeshire Music Service said: “We are grateful to so many people for helping to make the evening such a success.

“In particular we’d like to thank Valero for their continued support, and to their volunteers who supported the event by erecting marquees and parking cars.

“Thank you to the Friends of Pembrokeshire Young Musicians who supported the evening and provided festival face paint for the performers and staff.”

“We’re very grateful to Scolton Manor for helping us to organise the event, to Norman Industries for providing food and refreshments, and Pure West Radio for supporting and recording the evening.

“Last but not least, thank you to the amazing performers and the superb audience for creating such a fantastic evening which will live long in our memories.”