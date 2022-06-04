A lifeboat crew was tasked with rescuing three people aboard a yacht which had suffered mechanical failure past one of Pembrokeshire’s islands.

The 11m yacht had suffered mechanical failure three miles west of Skomer Island shortly before 11pm on the evening of May 30.

Lifeboat crew from Angle Lifeboat left the station and promptly arrived at the scene.

A spokesperson from Angle Lifeboat said: “The yacht was under sail heading for Milford Haven, but due to large amount of commercial traffic including a large LNG tanker moving within the entrance and within the port so the safest option was to take the yacht in tow.

“Once a tow was established, the yacht was towed and berthed safely alongside the mackerel stage.”