A lifeboat crew was tasked with rescuing three people aboard a yacht which had suffered mechanical failure past one of Pembrokeshire’s islands.
The 11m yacht had suffered mechanical failure three miles west of Skomer Island shortly before 11pm on the evening of May 30.
Lifeboat crew from Angle Lifeboat left the station and promptly arrived at the scene.
MORE NEWS
- Tenby lifeboat called to two shouts within hours
- Angle Lifeboat crew called to three tasks in three days
A spokesperson from Angle Lifeboat said: “The yacht was under sail heading for Milford Haven, but due to large amount of commercial traffic including a large LNG tanker moving within the entrance and within the port so the safest option was to take the yacht in tow.
“Once a tow was established, the yacht was towed and berthed safely alongside the mackerel stage.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here