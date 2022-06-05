Blue Gem Wind has been highly commended at the 2022 STEM Inspiration Awards for the development and delivery of a floating wind education programme aimed at assisting in the delivery of the New Curriculum for Wales.
Mike Scott, project managing director at Blue Gem Wind, said: “Getting children excited about renewables at an early age is important, particularly as offshore wind is new to the region.
“We hope we can continue to inspire local school children to think about a career in offshore wind and focus on STEM subjects at an early age, and are delighted to be highly commended for our work to date.”
Lesson materials include an animation entitled ‘The Seagull and the Storm,’ which follows Roisín Renewables and her friend the Seagull as they learn about fossil fuels and their impacts on climate around the world.
MORE NEWS
- Pembrokeshire calls to raise offshore wind targets
- National park highlights concerns of offshore wind
David Jones, stakeholder manager, added: “We are delighted that local schools are taking part in our education programme and look forward to continuing to deliver it over the coming years.
"To date we have managed to connect with almost 1000 pupils across Pembrokeshire and Wales.
“Offshore wind is forecast to support over 100,000 jobs by 2030 so getting young people to think about working in the sector is critically important.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here