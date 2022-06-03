A troupe of terrific teddy bears and their owners picnicked on the Parrog yesterday, Thursday, June 2, basking in the bank holiday sunshine as they celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
The Teddy Bear’s Picnic was organised by Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council as a bit of family fun to kick off the bank holiday weekend.
Children were encouraged to bring their teddies to Goodwick Parrog, dressed in their best regal finery.
After the picnic, Fishguard and Goodwick Mayor, Sharon Mccarney , judged the teddies. Choosing the best dressed one.
The winner was a teddy complete with crown, throne and sceptre owned by four-year-old Delilah Evans of Fishguard.
Delilah was presented with a £20 Seaways Bookshop voucher for her efforts.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here