Several planning applications have been submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council this week, ranging from new porches to storey extensions.
A total of three planning applications have been sent to the county council since Monday, May 30, asking for permission to affect areas including Narberth and Wiston.
The planning applications list is:
- 22/0131/LB - New porch, external alterations, internal reconfiguration and improved access and turning provision at Manor House, Wiston, SA62 4PN
- 22/0134/PA - Erection of three wooden stables, hay barn and tack room in a single storey block at Green Ginger, Martletwy, Narberth, SA67 8AS
- 22/0164/PA – Proposed single storey extensions to the existing dwelling at Erwdeg, Llawhaden, Narberth, SA67 8HR
