THE lighting of the jubilee beacon at Haverfordwest was made even more special with a male voice choir in attendance.

Pembrokeshire’s county town celebrated Her Majesty’s diamond jubilee with a 40-minute concert by the Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir in the grounds of Holly House, formerly St Thomas' A Beckett Church, before a beacon was lit atop the church tower.

Jon and Jack Collier lit the beacon for Haverfordwest

Residents came out on a glorious evening, along with members of the town council, including Mayor Alan Buckfield who said it was a fabulous start to the weekend’s festivities.

“It was a superb setting and a lovely event,” said the mayor. “Thank you to Deb and Andy for letting us use the grounds, and thank you to the Male Voice Choir for attending.

“It was a great start to the weekend’s festivities. The clark and staff deserves praise for her hard work organising the events over the whole weekend, and to Her Majesty has served her country well.

“We wish her well for the future and hope she enjoys her birthday as well.”

It meant that little bit more to Haverfordwest, which is one of 13 county towns in Wales.

On 30 April 1479, the town was designated a county corporate by a charter of Edward, Prince of Wales.

Counties corporate were created during the Middle Ages, and were effectively small self-governing county-empowered entities such as towns or cities, which were deemed to be important enough to be independent from their counties.

Residents came out to celebrate the historic occasion including 92-year-old Margaret Robinson (left)

Gaynor Thomas and Kaye Howells flew the flag for the Queen

The town council thanked everyone who attended the event on the evening of June 2.

A statement read: “Thank you to Deb and Andy at Building Holly House for kindly allowing use of the tower and graveyard, Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir for their wonderful performance, Jon and Jack Collier for carrying and lighting the beacon in the tower, the children at Holly House for their perfect bakes and to everyone who attended this evening.”

Jack Froud, 10 (right) and Noel Rudkin, 9, were selling cakes

There was a great turnout for the event held on June 2 in the grounds of Holly House, formerly St Thomas' A Beckett Church

Mayor Alan Buckfield and deputy mayor Helen Lewis (both in chains) paid praise to the event

Families were out in celebration of Her Majesty's 70 years on the thrown

Haverfordwest's Male Voice Choir played a little concert for residents

