THE lighting of the jubilee beacon at Haverfordwest was made even more special with a male voice choir in attendance.
Pembrokeshire’s county town celebrated Her Majesty’s diamond jubilee with a 40-minute concert by the Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir in the grounds of Holly House, formerly St Thomas' A Beckett Church, before a beacon was lit atop the church tower.
Residents came out on a glorious evening, along with members of the town council, including Mayor Alan Buckfield who said it was a fabulous start to the weekend’s festivities.
“It was a superb setting and a lovely event,” said the mayor. “Thank you to Deb and Andy for letting us use the grounds, and thank you to the Male Voice Choir for attending.
“It was a great start to the weekend’s festivities. The clark and staff deserves praise for her hard work organising the events over the whole weekend, and to Her Majesty has served her country well.
“We wish her well for the future and hope she enjoys her birthday as well.”
It meant that little bit more to Haverfordwest, which is one of 13 county towns in Wales.
On 30 April 1479, the town was designated a county corporate by a charter of Edward, Prince of Wales.
Counties corporate were created during the Middle Ages, and were effectively small self-governing county-empowered entities such as towns or cities, which were deemed to be important enough to be independent from their counties.
The town council thanked everyone who attended the event on the evening of June 2.
A statement read: “Thank you to Deb and Andy at Building Holly House for kindly allowing use of the tower and graveyard, Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir for their wonderful performance, Jon and Jack Collier for carrying and lighting the beacon in the tower, the children at Holly House for their perfect bakes and to everyone who attended this evening.”
"We wish Her Majesty well for the future and hope she enjoys her birthday as well" - Mayor, Haverfordwest
READ MORE
READ MORE
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel