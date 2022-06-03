A Pembrokeshire folk festival has been deemed ‘a roaring success’, returning last weekend with a fabulous mixture of music, song, dance and workshops after a two-year Covid enforced silence.

The vibrant Fishguard Folk Festival saw music being played in venues throughout Fishguard, Lowertown, Goodwick and beyond as well as dancing outside the town’s Co-op, on the town Square and on Lowertown Quay.

Walking round the town centre visitors could hear a wide variety of folk music within a quarter of a mile radius, from lively sessions in the Royal Oak and Bennett’s Tavern to a clever take on birds and their songs from Broadoak in St Mary’s Church, to delightful harmonies and thought-provoking lyrics from Milton Hide in Ffwrn, and this is just a snapshot of an hour on Sunday afternoon.

There was a similarly diverse range of music in Lowertown, with The Ship, the Yacht Club and the Skirmisher all hosting events.

Other highlights of the festival’s packed programme included a twmpath in the Town Hall; the opening ceremony on the Square with mayor, Cllr. McCarney; dancing on the quayside in Lowertown; musicians on street corners; packed concerts at Theatr Gwaun; Ffwrn’s unique brand of cafe culture, plus a stroll through 300 years of history on the Pirates and Smugglers Walk.

Although the festival had some paid-for gigs, the majority of the concerts, sessions and workshops were free of charge making them accessible for locals and visitors alike.

“Sunshine welcomed the record crowds that turned up to enjoy all the events staged throughout the town,” said one of the organisers Gary Jones.

“Perhaps some of the best traditional folk music was heard at the late evening sessions at the pubs, fiddles, mandolins, harps and flutes mixed with old sea songs and ballads.

“A huge thanks to all who came, it was great having you here.

“Let’s hope next year will provide us with another such event.”