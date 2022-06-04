Hundreds attended the lighting of the beacon in Milford Haven on Thursday evening as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
People brought everything from their dogs and deckchairs to the Memorial Gardens to listen to Milford Haven Town Band, who performed songs including a James Bond and ABBA medley.
The cadets of the town then embarked on the lantern parade from Mackerel Quay to The Rath, where much of the celebrations took place.
From face painting to an ice cream van, and representatives from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, there was plenty for people to enjoy.
The evening saw an entertainment stage, which featured artists such as an ABBA tribute act from Vision Arts.
MORE NEWS
Mayor of Milford Haven, Cllr Kathy Gray, said: “I was there from 11am, and people came and went. These events are brilliant, where the whole town just comes together for a day.”
Deputy mayor, Cllr Carol Stevens, added: “It’s been a real pleasure. The mayor and I sat in the same spot for hours as dozens of people came and spoke to us, spending time with their neighbours. It’s been a joy.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here