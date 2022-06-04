Each week our camera club members are out and about capturing stunning scenes and beautiful animals across Pembrokeshire.

We also set them themes to centre their images around. This week was a tough theme with the letter I. Our members were creative using the English language to include various images in the theme.

If you want to join the camera club search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.

Western Telegraph: Iron Age village at Castell Henllys. Picture: Zoe McLuckieIron Age village at Castell Henllys. Picture: Zoe McLuckie

Western Telegraph: Insect (damselfly). Picture: Donna-Marie HumphriesInsect (damselfly). Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries

Western Telegraph: Infant swans (cygnets). Picture: Rob MorrisInfant swans (cygnets). Picture: Rob Morris

Western Telegraph: Iris. Picture: Paula DuffyIris. Picture: Paula Duffy

Western Telegraph: Iris. Picture: Laura HemingwayIris. Picture: Laura Hemingway

Western Telegraph: 'Inflatable'. Picture: Philip Haskett-Smith'Inflatable'. Picture: Philip Haskett-Smith

Western Telegraph: Industrial. Picture: Maria PerkinsIndustrial. Picture: Maria Perkins

Western Telegraph: Irises (and a pony). Picture: Rob SoarIrises (and a pony). Picture: Rob Soar

Western Telegraph: In flight. Picture: Sue BrownIn flight. Picture: Sue Brown

Western Telegraph: Island Fort on Thorne Island. Picture: Jenny AmblerIsland Fort on Thorne Island. Picture: Jenny Ambler

Western Telegraph: Inside St David's Cathedral. Picture: Zoe TurnerInside St David's Cathedral. Picture: Zoe Turner

Western Telegraph: Ibis. Picture: Karen MorrisIbis. Picture: Karen Morris