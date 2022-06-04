Each week our camera club members are out and about capturing stunning scenes and beautiful animals across Pembrokeshire.
We also set them themes to centre their images around. This week was a tough theme with the letter I. Our members were creative using the English language to include various images in the theme.
If you want to join the camera club search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
MORE NEWS:
- Music in the Manor concert will 'live long in our memories'
- TV star visits Pembrokeshire archaeological dig where human remains were found
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here