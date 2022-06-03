Despite an initial cancellation due to gas works in the area just days before it was lit, Fishguard and Goodwick’s beacon lit up the skies over the twin towns last night, Thursday, June 2.

Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council announced that it would have to cancel the lighting of the beacon last week, as British Gas was working in the nearby area.

The news caused much disappointment among locals. Fortunately, it was later announced that the gas works were completed, and that Pembrokeshire County Council had given the go ahead for the beacon to be lit.

A crown gathered at Harbour Village to watch the beacon ignite, while another group gathered on the marine walk in Fishguard to hear the bugler play and watch the flames from across the bay.

The beacon, like many up and down the country was lit at 9.45pm with the bugler playing at the Marine Walk picnic area shortly before this.

The lighting of the beacon was greeted with a blast of the horn of the Stena Europe and the ringing of the bells of St Mary’s Church, Fishguard.

The beacon was one of thousands being lit in the UK and the Commonwealth, and forms part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee Weekend.

Also in the twin towns a royal Teddy Bears’ Picnic took place. Youngsters were invited to dress their teddies up as regally as possible and bring them to a picnic on Goodwick Sea Front.

The mayor then chose the best dressed ted at 2pm with Delilah Evans from Fishguard winning the £20 voucher for Seaways bookshop prize.