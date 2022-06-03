Llandovery has been named as the town which will host next year’s National Urdd Eisteddod with up to 90,000 thousand visitors expected to flock to the town for the week-long festival.

The 2023 Eisteddfod will mean that Carmarthenshire will have served as the cultural event’s host on no fewer than eight separate occasions.

“We’re delighted to have been chosen to host this event once again in Carmarthenshire,” said Carmarthenshire county council’s deputy leader, Linda Evans.

Urdd competitors preparing for the stage

“This will have huge benefits for the local economy and at the same time will give everyone in Carmarthenshire the chance to experience true Welsh culture, whether the visitor speaks the language or not. Hosting this event will also contribute to the vision of our ambitious Welsh Language Strategy and ensure it is heard, spoken and celebrated.”

The Eisteddfod first visited Carmarthenshire in 1935 when the Eisteddfod was held in Carmarthen while more recent visits include Eisteddfod Sir Gar in 2007 and Eisteddfod Cwm Gwendraeth in 1989.

The Urdd Eisteddfod is a competitive festival attended by over 15,000 children and young people under the age of 25 who compete during the week in various competitions such as singing, dancing, performing and literature.

These are the elite few from around 40,000 competitors across Wales who have won their place following local and regional round which take place in the spring months leading up to the Eisteddfod.

Also welcoming the announcement is council leader Darren Price.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the National Urdd Eisteddfod here in Carmarthenshire once again,” he said.

“ It’s one of Wales’s largest cultural events and presents a great opportunity to celebrate our commitment to Welsh arts and culture.

“Not only does it showcase some of the best Welsh talent in music, poetry and dance but it brings huge economic benefits, prestige and publicity to the area in which it takes place.”

The Urdd National Eisteddfod 2023 will take place between May 31 and June 4.

This year’s festival is currently underway in Denbighshire and concludes today, Friday June 3.