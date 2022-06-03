The family of west Wales rider Mark Purslow have said they are "utterly devastated" after his death following a crash at the 2022 Isle of Man TT races.

Purslow, from Llanon, Ceredigion, died after a crash at Ballagarey during qualifying on Wednesday evening.

They described said the 29-year-old as an "amazing person inside and out" and "one in a million" who was "always there for other people".

A former Manx Grand Prix Lightweight race winner, Purslow had competed in the Classic TT since 2016 and last took part in the June TT races in 2017.

"Mark was loved by everyone, not one person had a bad word to say about him and that's because he was an amazing person inside and out," said a family statement.

"He was always cracking a joke and making light of every situation with a big smile on his face, always there for other people.

"He loved to ride, and he knew the risks, but he loved racing since such a young age. He followed dad and his talent was immense, he learnt from the best.

"He was getting to his peak, having the best year ever with the Never Be Clever Racing team after so many years of doing it the hard way with dad as a privateer.

"We are beyond heartbroken, in shock and utterly devastated. We are such a close family and this loss is so hard to bare.

"We wanted to say thank you to all the kind messages of support and love from everyone who knew him. We will share any news on the funeral when we have it.

"For now we are going to try and get some solace in the fact he always told us if he was going to go this would be the way he would want to, and that he would be smiling.

"He will be telling us all to stop crying, have a laugh and a drink for him, and celebrate his achievements.

"We love you Mark forever and always you were one in a million, always in our hearts. The Purslow family."